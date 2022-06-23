Fans of the 90-day-old groom admire Kenny’s youthful look on his 60th birthday

Kenneth Niedermayer from the TV series “The Groom for 90 days” is now 60 years old, and fans do not stop talking about how young the star of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way” looks. Kenny was 57 and Armando Rubio was 31 when they debuted as reality TV stars on TLC. The couple met in an online support group for gay fathers before becoming the first male same-sex couple 90 Day Fiancé. In the second season of the TV series “The Other Way”, former real estate manager Kenny sold his house in the United States to move to La Mission, Mexico. The adored couple went through several ups and downs before Kenny and Armando finally got married at a beautiful winery in Mexico on May 22, 2021.

Kenny never had an ex-wife, and he became the father of four children, including triplets of daughters and a son, faking a marriage with his close friend. Kenny was in two long-term relationships before falling in love with Armando on Facebook. The grandfather of two children, Kenny is 26 years older than Armando, but their age difference has never bothered TLC viewers. This may be due to the fact that Kenny and Armando are probably the least dramatic couple in the series “90 days of the groom”, and also because the St. Petersburg man looks completely out of his age. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have asked Kenny several times about his skin care. And the questions don’t seem to stop now that Kenny is 60, but it looks like he hasn’t aged at all.

On June 22, Kenny told his more than 406 thousand subscribers about his birthday. “For kissing my 50 goodbye like a boss!” Kenny wrote in his caption. “Hello 6-0!” he added. Kenny added an animated video to his fans in which he blows a kiss. “Happy birthday!!! 60 has never looked so great!!” Kenny told the TLC viewer in the comments. “Wow, you don’t look 60,” someone else wrote. A 90 Day Fiancé fan told Kenny that 60 is the new 40. Another fan intervened: “You don’t look over 45!!” Meanwhile, Armando shared stories on Instagram about how he celebrated Kenny’s birthday with their daughter Hannah at a Mexican restaurant called Bodega 8. Armando said that Kenny was shy and made him promise that the restaurant staff would not sing happy birthday to him. “But Hannah took care of it,” Armando laughed nervously.

Since Kenny looked completely out of his age during his first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, some fans suspected that he had done cosmetic work on his face. Kenny’s smooth forehead gave rise to rumors about Botox. However, Kenny immediately denied these rumors. The star of the TV series “90-day groom” Kenny said that his secret of youth has nothing to do with plastic surgery. Kenny takes care of his skin daily and lives stress-free with Armando, which makes him happy and healthy. Kenny also takes collagen supplements.

However, it may be Kenny’s fresh fashion choices and the warm smile that is always glued to his face that makes him so young. Kenny and Armando are considered the best couple on 90 Day Fiancé. They are charming and helpful, and don’t look like people who want to chase influence or deceive fans with fake fights. Their current performances on Pillow Talk are very popular. As are Kenny and Armando’s cameos, which prove how popular they are. As Kenny and Armando become regular franchise players, it’s possible they’ll get more exciting spin-offs to take part in. Maybe then Kenny will finally be able to reveal his skin care to those who really want to know the answer.