Fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 arrange fun casting of moviegoers

Rockstar Games has released numerous cinematic video game series since the company burst onto the scene in 1998. However, despite the fact that games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Bully have captured the hearts of players thanks to the advanced sandbox game features they have to offer, many fans continue to play Red Dead Redemption 2 solely because of the scripted but extensive Western narrative. So, given such a strong focus on storytelling, the Red Dead Redemption community came together to discuss the film adaptation, although this fan casting is more suitable for the comedy Western Blazing Saddles than for Unforgiven.

Many critics will agree that the diverse cast of colorful characters of Red Dead Redemption 2 is among Rockstar’s main achievements in video games, despite the extensive free movement map filled with collectibles, Easter eggs and countless species of animals. After all, there are a very select number of video game actors who have been able to win the love of their audience just like Arthur Morgan, Sadie Adler and John Marston. In this case, it’s not surprising that many gamers still pay homage to the characters by stunningly creative fans of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Some fans believe that Red Dead Redemption 2, with a cute cast of characters leading the video game, can become an interesting harsh movie. However, this time one fan took to Reddit to offer others the opportunity to see what the film adaptation of Red Dead Redemption 2 might look like if they combined an action adventure with a hilarious sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” In addition to this, including a supporting cast consisting of several well-known modern comedians such as Eric Andre and the controversial Sam Hyde.

User HowerTwo shared a series of images from the movie “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which depict the show’s comedic characters in various Western-themed outfits and outfits, including one rather strange but funny wig for actor Danny DeVito. Creating a bizarre but also somewhat visually accurate interpretation of the iconic characters of Red Dead Redemption 2, the cast is quite wide, with an imaginary video game movie starring Charlie Day as Arthur Morgan, Rob McElhenny as John Marston, Glenn Howerton as Dutch. Van der Linde, Caitlin Olson as Mika Bell and Danny DeVito as Sadie Adler.

Many community members have expanded the casting of the Red Dead Redemption 2 fan film with additional offerings such as “Bill Ponderosa as Pearson,” “The Lawyer as Strauss,” and “Charles Barbara Reynolds as Catherine Braithwaite.” But it looks like this hypothetical movie will include more icons from the comedy business, as one user suggested that “Sam Hyde and Eric Andre” should appear, albeit “in different outfits for each character” to create one of the most absurdist comedy westerns. ever released. In addition, one user suggested the eccentric actor Jeff Goldblum to play the fugitive Abigail Marston, and Don Cheadle — Lenny Summers.

Thus, many fans would like to see what a comedic adaptation of the game would look like, especially with the outrageously funny Danny DeVito as the screaming criminal Sadie Adler. Having said that, some users criticized that “the adaptation of a feature film would suck” because it would be difficult to “squeeze a 60-hour story” into a two-hour movie. Nevertheless, despite the release more than three years ago, it is clear that Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most sought-after adaptations of video games to films.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already available for PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.