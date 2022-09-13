Fans of Paper Mario should pay attention to Outbound Ghost

Speaking of Paper Mario, almost every fan of the series agrees with one thing: its new games are not made the same as before. Starting with Super Paper Mario for the Nintendo Wii, the series moved away from the first two games, so many players believed that the classic series of role-playing games would never be as great as it once was. Despite the fact that the Origami King 2020 marks a return to what the series is remembered for, some gamers who grew up playing games for the Nintendo 64 and GameCube have since become game developers themselves. As a result, in recent years, many indie games have tried to convey this experience themselves. Outbound Ghost is one of them.

Outbound Ghost publicly claims to be inspired by Paper Mario, but at the same time it has many features and uses artwork that takes advantage of modern technological capabilities in a way that sets it apart from where it started. The indie game also doesn’t chase Paper Mario too much, aiming to stand out on its own thanks to its unique story and combat system. Outbound Ghost uses its own charm to fill in the gaps left by Paper Mario in the games that tend to come out after it, resulting in the perfect mix of nostalgia and new experiences.

The Story of Paper Mario

Paper Mario is perhaps well remembered for two reasons. For his simple but fascinating fight, as well as humorous and witty story, which also knew how to be serious when events demanded it. In particular, in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door behind the jokes were incredibly deep storylines. Some parts of the classic GameCube game dealt with events such as a haunted train ride and a computer that went against its program to help Princess Peach because it fell in love with her while watching her for security reasons. Nevertheless, he balances these moments well with a lot of whimsy and humor, and there are many memorable funny moments, and there are also tense ones.

In The Outbound Ghost, players experience the world through a gray ghost who has lost his memory. The release trailer says that every character you meet will have their own story, and the gameplay hints that some of these spirits can even be played. In what has been shown in the game so far, there are a large number of funny and cartoon dialogues through speed bubbles that are taken straight from Paper Mario with all the expected highlights and zest in its writing. While Outbound Ghost is currently playing its cards close to its chest when it comes to its darker plot elements, at least the impact of the game’s humor is very easy to spot.

The Battle of the Departing Ghost

Despite the fact that many players miss the great writing of the first two Paper Mario games, another thing that is missing in later releases is the turn—based gameplay that the franchise was originally remembered for. The battle was simple, but it gave fans thousands of strategic options to choose from. Each chapter of the Paper Mario game usually has a difficult boss at the end, which makes reaching this point dramatic and well-deserved. There were even false exits in some chapters, where players were tricked into thinking that the final battle had started too early, only to find out that it wasn’t over yet.

When it comes to The Outbound Ghost’s combat system, it’s not hard to see the obvious inspiration from Paper Mario combat. However, the developers have also openly stated that it also uses notes from other turn-based role-playing games, such as Pokemon and Bravely Default. It removes the dramatic representation of HP Paper Mario points, replacing it with permanently visible HP stripes, and gives players preset moves with various effects on enemy stats. Outbound aims to present a deep combat system that remains welcoming and accessible.

In general, Paper Mario fans who bought The Outbound Ghost will definitely get a familiar, but completely new experience. He has enough creativity to help him stand on his own, for example, many creatures that players can fight are based on virtues and emotions, such as jealousy and malice. The world also seems to be littered with humorous non-player characters, including a ghost named Ask, who loves ketchup, specially created to refer to the first season of Pokemon.

While Outbound Ghost may seem like a great spiritual successor to Paper Mario, fans should be careful judging it on its own merits rather than treating it like an old experience. Despite the fact that the game has publicly shared a lot of details about itself, most likely when it is released on PC at the end of this month, you will be able to see a lot more.