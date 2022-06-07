Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry think they noticed a cake for Lilibet’s first birthday

Suspiciously similar. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired their wedding baker for another pleasant occasion — Lilibet Diana turned one year old! Many believe that baker Claire Ptak from the Violet Bakery in East London secretly showed a birthday cake to a child.

Lilibet 1! Members of the royal family congratulated Harry and Meghan’s daughter on her birthday

Despite the fact that the dessert designer did not confirm this assumption, fans were looking for clues that the cake was intended for Lily after the 43-year-old Ptak shared a photo on Saturday, June 5, a day after the little girl’s birthday. The light pink cake featured peonies beloved by the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex, and the design was almost identical to the wedding cake made for Harry and Meghan, 37, in May 2018.

Although the Force Majeure graduate and military veteran did not share photos of her cake, they confirmed that Ptak returned as their baker over the weekend. She baked a lemon elderflower cake covered in buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers for their wedding, and last month she celebrated the four-year anniversary with a post featuring the cake.

“Happy ANNIVERSARY to Meghan and Harry!” she wrote along with one snap via Instagram. She shared a similar message in another post, showing a huge cake at the reception with three white hearts.

On Saturday, Ptak just signed a pink cake with a smiley face with a white heart.

Harry and Meghan hold hands at the Queen’s Jubilee service

“Absolutely beautiful for a precious little princess,” wrote one of the alleged commenters.

The smaller cake was shown on Instagram on Tuesday, June 7. It had a similar design, but it turned out to be tiny enough to be a “crushing cake,” an individual dessert that a birthday boy can dig with his hands.

“Pretentious,— Ptak signed the picture. Many have noted how “pretentious” rhymes with Lily.

“I guess it’s Lily’s cake. How wonderful. A happy family who got this cake anyway,” said one of the viewers.

The wedding cake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Claire Ptak. Shutterstock

Although the cake is not a dessert for Lily’s birthday, the official representative announced that the baker is responsible for the confectionery at the modest celebration. Meghan and Harry, who also have a 3-year-old son Archie, had a picnic for their youngest child at Frogmore Cottage. The backyard party coincided with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and the Sussex’s shared the first photo of Lily’s face from the party.

Meghan Markle’s Most Interesting Quotes about Food

Us Weekly confirmed that Lily met her 96-year-old great-grandmother for the first time over the weekend. “Harry and Meghan visited the Queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie,” a source told us.

The visit took place after the monarch canceled some scheduled performances due to some “discomfort” during Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2. a little light on her day,” the insider explained.

Like any grandparent, she thinks Archie and Lily are “adorable,” and gave the little ones a few gifts to celebrate, finally, a personal meeting with the younger Mountbatten-Windsor. The name Lilibet comes from the nickname of the queen.