Fans of Kim Cattrall Believe That Her Recent Post Criticizes “Sex And The City.”

Kim Cattrall’s fans think the “Sex and the City” star is subtly digging the show on her social media.

The actress, who played Samantha Jones in six TV series and two films of her favorite franchise, posted on Instagram a quote from her speech at the presentation of the Screen Icon award at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards last week (November 11).

“This is what happens when you go to a place where you are celebrated, not where you are tolerated,” Cattrall said at the event, which she has since posted on her Instagram page. Take a look here:

Fans in the comments to Cattrall’s post came to her defense, suggesting that she was referring to the spin-off “Sex and the City” and “Exactly”, in which she is not involved.

“The show is so boring without you,” one fan wrote, while another person added: “And that’s how you hit!”

One person also added, “I can’t watch a show with ridiculous new characters and storylines and without Samantha. Everyone has an identity crisis and they act like they just woke up in their fifties!”

Another fan suggested another spin-off dedicated to Cattrall, writing: WE ONLY NEED SAMANTHA JONES!!”

A representative of HBO Max recently teased that the upcoming second season of “And Just Like That” “looks like the cult episodes of “Sex and the City.”

“What you’re seeing this season is all these characters taking on life,” HBO Max’s head of originals, Sarah Aubrey, told Variety. “It’s a very joyful season, and I think in some ways it’s similar to the iconic episodes of Sex and the City.

She added: “The biggest thing for Carrie, in particular, is that her character was always ready for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in town, and you really feel that this season.”