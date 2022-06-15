Fans of “Gilmore Girls” can see Janick Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy together again in “God’s Favorite Idiot”

More than 20 years ago, Janik Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy first worked together on the series “Gilmore Girls”. McCarthy played Sookie St. James, a talented chef and Lorelai Gilmore’s best friend played by Lauren Graham, and Truesdale played the cheeky and French hotel concierge Michel Gerard. Fans of “Gilmore Girls” liked the friendly quarrels of Sookie and Michel.

Now, six years after the last scene of Truesdale and McCarthy together in the movie “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” fans can see them together again. Both actors are starring in the new Netflix comedy series “God’s Favorite Idiot.” Here’s what you need to know about the series and this mini-reunion of the Gilmore girls.

Melissa McCarthy as Emily, Ben Falcone as Clark, and Janick Truesdale as Chamuel in God’s Favorite Idiot. Lisa Tomasetti/Netflix

What is “God’s favorite Idiot” about?

“God’s Favorite Idiot” follows a tech support worker named Clark, played by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone. After Clark is suddenly struck by lightning, he and his girlfriend Emily (McCarthy) discover that he now has some kind of angelic glow. Clark and his friends believe he may have experienced divine power from God.

Much to Clark’s surprise, an angel named Chamuel (Truesdale) visits him to inform him that God has chosen him to become a messenger and save people from the impending apocalypse. But there’s one problem: Clark isn’t sure he can handle the pressure. Will God’s beloved idiot be able to save the day?

Falcone created “God’s Favorite Idiot,” and he and McCarthy both serve as executive producers. The first eight episodes appeared on Netflix on June 15. Eight more episodes are expected, but Netflix has yet to announce a release date.

Janick Truesdale has revealed what it was like to reunite with Melissa McCarthy after Gilmore Girls.

Truesdale immediately joined us when McCarthy and Falcone asked him to join “God’s Favorite Idiot.” The actor told TVLine that he was excited to work with McCarthy again, especially because of how comfortable they became with each other in “Gilmore Girls.”

“We got to know each other by working, discovering each other’s sensitivity and talent and spending 16 hours a day on set. So for me, the idea of reuniting and going back to that happy place where we got to know each other was very, very exciting,” Truesdale said.

Also, the “Wedding Commotion” star couldn’t wait to see McCarthy at work after so many years. Her career began after “Gilmore Girls”, when she starred in such popular films as “Spy”, “Heat”, “Bridesmaids” and dozens of others.

“It was interesting to me — who knew her for 22 years when Gilmore Girls was her first TV show — to see what it would be like with her on set now that she [has] such a volume of work and such experience,” added Truesdale. “She also produced the show with Ben, so I was curious to see how she performed as a producer. It was very interesting for me to see her in action.”

Janick Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy want another “Gilmore Girls” star to join them in “God’s Favorite Idiot.”

Could the Gilmore mini-girls reunion get even bigger? If “God’s Favorite Idiot” gets a second season, McCarthy and Truesdale would like another Gilmore film partner to join them.

“The cast I’d like to see in season two,” Truesdale told E! News. “Kelly Bishop.”

McCarthy agreed, adding, “I’d take Kelly Bishop or Lauren Graham any day of the week.”

“God’s Favorite Idiot” is now streaming on Netflix.