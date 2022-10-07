Fans of custom ROMs! LineageOS 19 will appear in five more models

LineageOS 19 started supporting five more models. So, on which devices can I install the unofficial version of Android 12?

Many custom ROMs have been developed for Android. This type of software, which appears especially on devices that have lost support for updates on the grounds that they are outdated, although their hardware is sufficient, is becoming more popular every day. One of them is LineageOS. Finally, LineageOS 19 started supporting five more devices.

LineageOS 19 starts supporting five more devices

Released in April, LineageOS 19 is the newest version of LineageOS. The software based on Android 12 is increasing the number of supported models every day. Finally, the Motorola Edge 30, Edge 20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi Mix 2S models received version support.

The Motorola Edge 30 and Edge 20 Pro models added to the list of models supported by LineageOS 19 are still supported by the manufacturer and have received the Android 12 update. However, other Xiaomi phones have been added to the company’s EOS list, which have lost support for updates. LineageOS 19 also offers these models features close to the pure version of Android 12.

All models supporting LineageOS 19 are as follows:

Asus Zenphone 5Z

Asus Zenphone 8

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2

Main phone number

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel With

Lenovo Z6 Pro

LG G8 ThinQ

Motorola Edge 30

Edge 20 Pro

Moto G 2015 and Moto G3 Turbo

Moto G5S

Moto G9 Plus

Moto Z3 play

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 8

Nokia 8.1

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord

Raspberry Pi 4 B, Pi 400 and Computing Module 4

Phone Razer 2

Realmi 2 Pro

Realmi 5 Pro

Realme 6/6i [India]/6s

Realme 6 Pro

Realme C3

Realme X2 Pro

Realme HT

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A20 and A20e

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy N0te 8.0 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S8++ and Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Tab

Sony Ixperia 5

Sony Ixperia 10 II

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Mi 8 Pro

Mi 8 Explorer Version

Mi Mix 2S

Mi5

Mi 8 SE

Mi 9

Mi 10

Mi 10 Lite

Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro/Redmi K30C

Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10i/Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Mi 11 Lite 4G

Mi A1

Mi A2

Mi A2 Lite

Mi Mix 3

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi Pad 4 and Mi Pad 4 Plus

POCO F1

POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro

POCO F3/Mi 11X/Redmi K40

POCO X2/Redmi K30

POCO X3

POCO X3 About

Redmi 5

Redmi 5 Plus/Redmi Note 5

Redmi 7

Redmi K20/Mi 9T

Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi Note 5/Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 7/7S

Redmi Note 7 About

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 9S/9 Pro India/10 Lite India, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and POCO M2 Pro

Redmi Note 9T / Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi C2/U2

Moto Edge 20