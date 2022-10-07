Fans of custom ROMs! LineageOS 19 will appear in five more models

LineageOS 19 started supporting five more models. So, on which devices can I install the unofficial version of Android 12?
Many custom ROMs have been developed for Android. This type of software, which appears especially on devices that have lost support for updates on the grounds that they are outdated, although their hardware is sufficient, is becoming more popular every day. One of them is LineageOS. Finally, LineageOS 19 started supporting five more devices.
LineageOS 19 starts supporting five more devices
Released in April, LineageOS 19 is the newest version of LineageOS. The software based on Android 12 is increasing the number of supported models every day. Finally, the Motorola Edge 30, Edge 20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi Mix 2S models received version support.
The Motorola Edge 30 and Edge 20 Pro models added to the list of models supported by LineageOS 19 are still supported by the manufacturer and have received the Android 12 update. However, other Xiaomi phones have been added to the company’s EOS list, which have lost support for updates. LineageOS 19 also offers these models features close to the pure version of Android 12.
All models supporting LineageOS 19 are as follows:
Asus Zenphone 5Z
Asus Zenphone 8
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2
Main phone number
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel With
Lenovo Z6 Pro
LG G8 ThinQ
Motorola Edge 30
Edge 20 Pro
Moto G 2015 and Moto G3 Turbo
Moto G5S
Moto G9 Plus
Moto Z3 play
Nokia 6.1
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia 7 Plus
Nokia 7.1
Nokia 8
Nokia 8.1
OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R
OnePlus Nord
Raspberry Pi 4 B, Pi 400 and Computing Module 4
Phone Razer 2
Realmi 2 Pro
Realmi 5 Pro
Realme 6/6i [India]/6s
Realme 6 Pro
Realme C3
Realme X2 Pro
Realme HT
Samsung Galaxy A10
Samsung Galaxy A20 and A20e
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A52 4G
Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy N0te 8.0 Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Tablet
Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S8++ and Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Tab
Sony Ixperia 5
Sony Ixperia 10 II
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Mi 8 Pro
Mi 8 Explorer Version
Mi Mix 2S
Mi5
Mi 8 SE
Mi 9
Mi 10
Mi 10 Lite
Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro/Redmi K30C
Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10i/Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
Mi 11 Lite 4G
Mi A1
Mi A2
Mi A2 Lite
Mi Mix 3
Mi Note 10
Mi Note 10 Lite
Mi Pad 4 and Mi Pad 4 Plus
POCO F1
POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro
POCO F3/Mi 11X/Redmi K40
POCO X2/Redmi K30
POCO X3
POCO X3 About
Redmi 5
Redmi 5 Plus/Redmi Note 5
Redmi 7
Redmi K20/Mi 9T
Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi Note 5/Redmi Note 5 Pro
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Redmi Note 7/7S
Redmi Note 7 About
Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8T
Redmi Note 9S/9 Pro India/10 Lite India, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and POCO M2 Pro
Redmi Note 9T / Redmi Note 9 5G
Redmi Note 10
Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi C2/U2
Moto Edge 20