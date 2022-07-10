Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone criticize the Rebound after a new wave of cheaters

Despite the fact that Call of Duty: Warzone is still very popular, this is a game that has its own problems. Raven Software continues to update the game almost weekly, fixing various problems and adding new content to keep fans interested and come back to them again. The community has also been quite vocal when something is wrong, whether it’s a new cosmetic skin for Rose that causes problems, a bug, or a crash that ruins matches.

However, Warzone has a long history with fraud and hackers, a problem that was seemingly solved when Activision announced and implemented a new anti-cheating system called Ricochet. After the game was added to the game at the end of 2021, the situation in Warzone seemed to have improved: cheat sellers were closed, 50,000 bans were distributed to scammers every day, and overall matches for all players improved. However, this success apparently was short-lived, as hackers and scammers began to infiltrate the free game again, leaving ordinary players frustrated and looking for answers.

After the launch of Season 4 in Call of Duty: Warzone, players witnessed an increase in cheating during matches. Several topics have appeared on Reddit about the problems caused by fraud and how it seems to be growing. One of them, from the user ArchMageMagnus, pointed out that out of 4 matches played, they died in 3 of them due to someone cheating, including one player using a Swiss K31 sniper rifle without a sight and at a great distance, and another using Grau to take them through the house.

the game is teeming with cheaters from CODWarzone again

Another branch from GrieverXVII showed that players track others through walls, automatically aim at the target when pointing at the sight, and much more. Others in the comments joined their own stories, although the common thread between them was Warzone players wondering how effective the Rebound really is. Many suggest that hackers use more subtle strategies to trick the system by softening their settings to disguise things like aiming as simple aiming assistance. Most agree that Activision will never be able to fully control cheating or hacking on a PC, and with a cross-platform game enabled, it will leak to the console.

I just watched a streamer lose to a cheater twice in a row.. from CODWarzone

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much news about Ricochet since Activision’s February update. At this point, Activision acknowledged the increase in the number of hackers, which, according to her, is disappointing, but promised to continue fighting Ricochet updates with new systems. Given that the long-awaited Warzone 2 is due to be released later this year, many are concerned that the new game will also be undermined by scammers and hackers.

