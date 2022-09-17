Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Want Permanent Lobbies Back

Some fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 want the permanent lobbies to return, as the series continues to disband them after each match. Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most publicized upcoming games of 2022, as Infinity Ward hopes to develop Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, although this aspect of the multiplayer game is already disappointing fans.

Modern Warfare 2 is currently conducting a special beta test where players can access the game before it launches. Only PlayStation users who have pre-ordered the game can play it right now, but eventually it will be open to all users on all platforms. These beta versions usually function as tests when developers receive feedback and try to make all possible changes before release, although it seems that one of the main complaints of Call of Duty players went unnoticed by the development team.

A user named danyaylol posted a post on Reddit in which he shared his disappointment about how lobbies are closed after every match in Modern Warfare 2. Whenever a match ends, the game then looks for a new lobby, and danyaylol claims that this destroys the social aspect of Call. duty. Their main argument is that gamers want to establish friendly relations and rivalry by playing a series of matches with the same group of players. Danyaylol also states that users who don’t like the current lobby or who don’t want to play with the regulars can always come back and search again.

Infinity Ward, show us what you’re listening to by removing the dissolution lobby. from ModernWarfareII

It seems that Call of Duty players have been complaining about this for a long time, and many of them seem to agree with danyaylol. One user mentions that Infinity Ward would have already removed the disbandment of the lobby if it wanted to, and it looks like this aspect will remain. According to a fan, there were permanent lobbies in the beta version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but this feature was removed in the full version of the game.

Despite the loud complaints, one user may have found the reason for the current lobby structure. They claim that permanent lobbies will contradict personalized playlist filters — a feature with which Call of Duty fans can choose several game modes to their liking. Some players are also discussing a possible solution to this problem and its feasibility, while others are arguing about how skill-based player selection in Call of Duty could affect the design of the lobby. Some fans believe that lobbies that end after each match are the main part of the player selection system, so it is unlikely that Activision or Infinity Ward will add permanent lobbies in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.