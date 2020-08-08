Fans of BTS’s V continue to raise donations to help others

BTS’s V is the source of inspiration that prompts his fans to make various donations.

Another day and BTS’s V fans contributed to another charity on behalf of their idol by helping those in need. Soon V’s first fully English song “Winter Bear” will celebrate the first anniversary of the year and fans of the idol who believe in celebrating by helping people in need decided to make the event meaningful to the masses and V.

To celebrate Winter Bear 1st anniversary, Taehyung ad is being featured on @bigissuekorea widely street magazine tht provide homeless poor people with job opportunities to make legitimate income & allow them to earn half the revenue.

A Vietnamese V fanbase, to celebrate the first year of the release of “Winter Bear,” donated 123 gifts, including snacks and drinks, along with the amount corresponding to Taehyung’s date of birth, to An Giang Hospital to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

#V #Taehyung

Another example is V’s India fanbase who donated to Assam and Bihar (Indian states facing heavy flooding) for the first anniversary of V’s song Winter Bear, with the aim of contributing to helping people in Name of V. This fan base is known for doing frequent charities.

❄️🐻𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓻 1𝓼𝓽 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓪𝓻𝔂❄️🐻

Nepalese fans of V also decided to help spread smiles by making donations in their country. They became the first fanbase in Nepal to make such a donation according to the institution!

While the Australian Fanbase urged people to join them in supporting their cause. Fans claimed V’s influence, which motivates them to make as much positive difference as possible in the world and they have done more than bookkeeping charities to date.

❄️ WINTER BEAR PROJECT ❄️ In celebrating Winter Bear's 1 year anniversary we have put together a charity project to help bears around the world 💜 Please read more details below & the donating link.

❄️ WINTER BEAR PROJECT ❄️ In celebrating Winter Bear's 1 year anniversary we have put together a charity project to help bears around the world 💜

V is said to be an idol with a golden heart and his fans are proving that the saying “Like Idol-like fans” is true. Congratulations in advance on Winter Bear’s 1st anniversary to the BTS member. Do you think more ARMY members should join in these kinds of altruistic activities?



