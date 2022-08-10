Fans of “Better Call Saul” think a lot about this scene with Carol Burnett

Spoilers for the penultimate episode of “Better call Saul”, “Water Utilities”, are waiting ahead.

After six critically acclaimed seasons, the series “Better Call Saul” will be released for the last time next week. Fans are probably both excited and nervous about what might happen in the final chapter of the Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavich story. However, before that, many are still buzzing about the penultimate part for a number of reasons, including Rhea Seahorn’s masterful performance. But another star who really put in the effort is none other than Carol Burnett, and fans online have a lot of thoughts about her biggest scene in the episode.

TV legend Carol Burnett has joined season 6 of “Better Call Saul” in the latest episode. Burnett portrays Marion, the elderly mother of taxi driver Jeff, who recognized Gene as Saul Goodman after the conman settled in Omaha. Gene arranged his first meeting with Marion in an attempt to get to Jeff, and since then she and the disgraced lawyer have maintained a friendly relationship.

However, at Vodokanal, Marion found out the truth about her new “friend” after Jeff’s arrest. Thanks to a quick search via Ask Jeeves (yes, you read it right) Marion found out that Jean was actually Saul, which led to a tense confrontation between an elderly woman and a man she trusted. Eventually, Marion used her Life Alert button to contact the authorities, causing Gene to run away from home. To say that fans like the 89-year-old Emmy winner’s turn as Marion would be frivolous. One Twitter user humorously wrote about the character and the search engine she chose:

Don’t contact Carol Burnett or ask Jeeves. #BetterCallSaul

It would seem that Marion Carol Burnett was able to achieve what some of the best characters of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” could not do: defeat Saul Goodman. This fact, it seems, has not escaped the attention of fans of the famous drama. Another user on social media claimed that this was indeed the character’s goal:

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan did not invite the legendary Carol Burnett to play the role of a disabled mother of some petty criminal. She will put an end to Jimmy McGill. I’m calling. #BetterCallSaul I reserve the right to make mistakes.

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are great storytellers, and if an old lady drowns a slippery ex-lawyer, it will be completely Shakespearean. And as much as I love watching Bob Odenkirk’s complicated character, I’m here for Marion to give him away. I’m not alone either, based on this post by Barbara Van Denburg from USA Today:

I mean, you’re not writing a role specifically for Carol Burnett and making her burn the bastard. August 9 , 2022

Carol Burnett’s work here is far from the wild comedic antics that she performed in her variety show of the same name for more than a decade. With Marion, Burnett is more reserved, although her wide-eyed images are enough to elicit a chuckle or two from time to time. Naturally, there are also such as Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com who believe that she should receive an award:

Give Carol Burnett all the awards. #BetterCallSaul9 August 2022

Of course, it would be great if the Hollywood veteran replenished his collection with a few more trophies. At this stage of her career, she probably doesn’t worry too much about praise. Anyway, this performance was probably just another fun addition to her already pristine resume, as evidenced by the following post:

I already loved Carol Burnett, but her role in #BetterCallSaul is an extra delicious chocolate on top of the delicious pie of her career. Thanks to everyone who made this show amazing. Pure magic.

Carol Burnett doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Then the queen of television will grace Kristen Wiig’s upcoming show “Mrs. American Pie,” a mini-series that will be released on Apple TV+. And if Vince Gilligan ever creates another “Breaking Bad” spin-off, I wouldn’t mind seeing more of Marion after Burnett’s winning performance in “Better Call Saul.” I don’t know about all of you, but I’m curious about what other damn secrets a woman can reveal while surfing the web.

The finale of the series “Better call Saul” “Saul is gone” airs on Monday, August 15, at 21:00. ET on AMC as part of the TV program for 2022. You can also stream the first five seasons with a Netflix subscription.