Liverpool target Mateus Nunez may have played only 27 minutes at Anfield, but that was enough time to make an impression on a night when the Reds midfield was once again in the spotlight.

The Nunes deal is expected to be agreed ahead of the summer window with a commission of around £44 million to get the move down the line.

Expectations of replenishment in January are growing, but the 24-year—old is not eligible for a transfer in the winter, as he has already played for two clubs this season – Sporting and Wolverhampton.

But the Reds took a closer look at what he had to offer shortly after he was introduced in the 63rd minute at Anfield, namely control.

In 27 minutes, Nunez made three successful ball selections, performed three dribbles and won six of seven ground duels, helping his team to assert itself in the fight for the winner.

For a sharp comparison, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson teamed up for one selection, two duels won in the stalls and zero successful dribbles in 68 minutes together – and the statistics were not hard to miss.

Mathues Nunes in 33 mins today.

1 key pass

3 tackles > Fab + Hendo together

3/4 successful dribbles > Fab+ Hendo together

6/7 ground duels won > Fab+ Hendo together — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) January 7, 2023

Matheus Nunes completed more take-ons than any other player on the pitch (3) and as many as the entire Liverpool team COMBINED. He only played 27 minutes. 🩰 pic.twitter.com/RGnQYv7plU — Squawka (@Squawka) January 7, 2023

After watching Wolves break through Liverpool’s midfield like so many others this season, Nunes has demonstrated the qualities he offers with an impressive performance from the bench.

Strong in the challenge and ready to move forward, Liverpool fans were impressed by what they saw, but couldn’t help but wonder why the club was waiting to act:

Another unconvincing evening. Matheus Nunes however was gliding at Anfield. If things continue ticking along nicely in the background, that could become a regular occurrence. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 7, 2023

Matheus Nunes ran the match after coming on, made our midfield look like a bunch of MLS soccer players quite a few times. No clue why we didn’t just sign him for £35m in the summer when we desperately needed a midfielder… — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@KIopptinho) January 7, 2023

After the match, Klopp complained that his team “didn’t win enough tests” and that Wolves “won the test, and suddenly we are completely open.”

This is the story of the season at the moment, and with the replay at the end of this month and the rearrangement of the league matches with Wolves, we could see a lot more of what we lack in midfield and what Nunez has to offer.