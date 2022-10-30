Fans Mourn The Loss of Henry Cavill to The DCEU As The “Superman” Actor Breaks Up With “The Witcher”

Put your elven swords back in their scabbards and enjoy every bit of season 3 of The Witcher while fan favorite Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) gives his monster hunting duty to Liam Hemsworth. Two weeks ago, one could have called Henry Cavill the ultimate definition of a popular Netflix fantasy series. However, with the arrival of the new sun, the British actor decided to leave Witcherverse and do new things. And it looks like the fans are not very happy with this decision.

The 39-year-old Briton played this role with such perfection and zeal that it’s hard to imagine that someone else will take his place and really continue the narrative. The Witcher explores the legend of the gray-haired mutant and his surprise child, Princess Sintri, when they interfere with their fate and find their place in a world where people are more evil than monsters.

Nevertheless, Henry Cavill laid his medallion and sword to rest, donning a red and blue cloak to save the modern world once again. But his decision to do so didn’t appeal to fans of his medieval monster hunter avatar. Here’s how they express their anger on social media:

The Witcher actor Henry Cavill has rejoined the DCEU, but at what cost?

As soon as fans found out that the Superman actor had passed on his Witcher legacy to the Hunger Games actor, fans turned against him. They mourn the loss of the actor and even threaten the streaming giant to boycott the show.

yes i wanted henry cavil to be superman again BUT NOT AT THE COST OF LOSING HIM AS GERALT THE WITCHER pic.twitter.com/ZuGVIq4ju1 — 90's baby born in the fires of chaos | سيمن آدن (@PepRed) October 29, 2022

Some fans believe that this is the biggest loss in the history of television.

Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavil in the Witcher has to be the biggest fail in tv history — sam (@wxstedhymn) October 29, 2022

Henry cavil leaving Witcher … liam hemsworth becoming the new geralt 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3spQG8oF25 — Roxana ama dancing (@Roxyafs) October 29, 2022

Others suggested that the OTT platform cancel the show altogether.

…why not just cancel the witcher if you’re losing henry cavil???? netflix you have canceled shows for less — malibu barbie (@thenoasletter) October 29, 2022

henry cavil leaving the witcher,,, how much is dc paying u henry?!? — ami (@angrybIack) October 29, 2022

Some fans seem to complain about why such things always happen to their favorite stories and characters. Well, that’s life.

I want to scream. why it's always happening with my favorite books and my favorite characters always get ruined. I wonder if the problem is me 😭 I will never watch any book adaptation show. boycotting HOTD and if not for Henry I will boycott The Witcher too. — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀 🦋 (@SaraA_HC) October 23, 2022

Cavill reached out to Liam, saying that the character has good depth and that he will enjoy playing this role. “Liam, good sir, this character has such wonderful depth, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he said in a statement.

Are you mourning the loss of Henry Cavill as the Witcher? Let us know in the comments below.