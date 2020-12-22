Fans met Chloe Decker’s actress Lauren German

The Netflix streaming platform must deliver Lucifer fans the second wave of episodes of the fifth installment of the diabolical drama.

Regular Lucifer viewers remain anxious because they are sure that a beloved character will die in the final episodes of season 5.

There are many elements that indicate that it is Chloe Decker, role played by actress Lauren German from the beginning of the infernal series. But how did the actress who plays the devil’s love interest in the Netflix series become known?

Lauren German made her acting debut in 2000 in the romantic comedy The One Or None. Later, she continued in the movie called A Walk to Remember, alongside Shane West and Mandy Moore.

Later, in 2005, the Lucifer actress got a role in the ABC series Sex, Love And Secrets, and then disappeared from the screens. Then, she made her comeback notice with her main role in the American series Happy Town in 2010, but, unfortunately, the series did not remain on the air for long.

In 2011, Chloe Decker’s singer in Lucifer took on the role of agent Lori Weston in the second installment of the CBS series Hawaii Five-0. The following year, she took on the role of paramedic Leslie Shay on Chicago Fire where she remained until she came out in 2014.

Finally, Lauren German has been known as Police Chloe Decker on Netflix’s devilish series Lucifer since 2016. Since then, she has had to deal with the devil played by Tom Ellis.



