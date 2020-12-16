Fans keep talking about Lucifer Morningstar’s vulnerability

The Netflix streaming platform should deliver the second wave of episodes of season 5 of the infernal Lucifer series in early 2021.

As fans already know, Lucifer, it was established that Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is a supernatural being capable of withstanding any attack, including bullets, which do not cause him any harm.

However, in the first season of the Netflix drama Lucifer, it was established that Morningstar would only be vulnerable to attack, only if he was in the presence of his beloved Chloe (Lauren German).

It turns out that in season 3, Lucifer’s iconic villain, Lieutenant Pierce whose secret identity was Cain (Tom Welling), attacked Lucifer Morningstar with an injection to incapacitate him, achieving his goal.

The strange thing about the scene is that Lucifer Morningstar was not in the presence of Chloe Decker, and therefore must have been invulnerable to Lieutenant Pierce’s attack. At that point, Lucifer fans spotted the serious mistake and took to Reddit to express their impressions:

“How was Lucifer incapacitated by the assassin? I don’t understand how the needle managed to pierce your skin. Isn’t he so invulnerable, even without Chloe? ”

“At the end of the fourth season, in the seventh episode, Lucifer is shot by Dan. Until now, he would only be vulnerable if Chloe were present. But at the beginning of the eighth episode everything is fine and he is completely invulnerable.”



