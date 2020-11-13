Fans Have Hope at Spin-off Station 19 for Characters

Some Grey’s Anatomy doctors, including Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), appeared in the Station 19 spin-off.

In the season 16 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, Teddy and Owen were ready to get married. Later, in the Season 3 finale of Station 19, Teddy suddenly appeared in the coffee cart with Carina.

After the Season 3 finale of Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy fans couldn’t help but point out that Teddy, the woman who cheated on Owen with Koracick, was pressuring her friend to come back with a cheater.

Meanwhile, some Grey’s Anatomy fans were confused about why it had to be Teddy who advocated for Carina and Maya to get back together on Station 19.

But some viewers of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 had their own theories as to why Teddy was there, speculating that the character’s comments indicate that Owen forgives her for cheating.

Then others theorized that in Station 19 Teddy is still trying to get to Owen at this point in Grey’s Anatomy.

Of course Teddy says forgive her. She will also want Owen to forgive her. “



