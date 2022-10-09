Fans have chosen Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” as their favorite new music this week

Music fans voted in a poll published on Friday (October 7) on Billboard, choosing the South Korean band’s latest project as their favorite new music release last week.

MAXIDENT surpassed the new music of Moneskin (“The Loneliest”), Charlie Puth (Charlie), Ozuna (OzuTochi), Maisie Peters (“Not Another Rockstar”), Quavo & Takeoff (Only Built For Infinity Links) and others.

MAXIDENT follows an already impressive 2022. The EP Oddinary Stray Kids, released in March, was the band’s first release to reach number one on the Billboard 200 album chart. Last year, the octet also participated in sold-out concerts on several continents.

“Our goal since the debut has been to reach as many ‘street kids’ as possible,” Ban Chan previously told Billboard in a recent group article. He continued: “To bring our music and give strength to people who really need it.”

“If we agree, we know we can’t move forward,” Khan added. “That’s why we were and remain like this. We try to look forward and not stand still.”

MAXIDENT presents the title single “Case 143” and will surely become STAY favorites such as “Give Me Your TMI”, “Super Board” and the Korean version of “Circus”.

After MAXIDENT, Maneskin’s powerful new ballad “The Loneliest” turned out to be in the fan poll, gaining 25% of the votes. The third place was taken by Put’s long-awaited third album of the same name “Charlie”, which scored 9% of the votes.

See the final results of this week’s new music release survey below.