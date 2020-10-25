Fans fire EXO’s Chen for his military enlistment

EXO’s Chen will soon be entering the military service in South Korea, EXO-L is sending SM Entertainment idol best wishes in this new phase of his life.

This year has been one of the most decisive in the life of Chen, the K-pop singer grew up in the personal area, got married, became a father and embarked on a path alongside his new family.

EXO’s Chen continues to amaze his fans with music, as he has released singles and drama OSTs that received a lot of support from EXO-L.

Recently, the ‘Beautiful Goodbye’ singer announced his entry into military service, the EXO member posted an emotional letter on Lysn’s app, thanking the public for their support and revealing that on October 26 he was officially enlisting as part of the army.

EXO-L WISHES CHEN GOOD LUCK IN THE MILITARY

Without a doubt one of the most difficult moments for a fan is when his idol enters the military service, because for 2 years the star will not have activities within the middle of the show, which can make the wait longer for his followers.

Fans created the hashtag #GoodLuckSoldierChen to fire the EXO member, thousands of messages have been posted, fans wish Jongdae a good experience in his military service and hope to see him soon.

The member of the EXO-CBX subunit is receiving love from social media users, who have shared their thoughts on the star’s enlistment, asking that he eat well and take care of himself. EXO-L will be looking forward to Chen’s return.

Chen joins Xiumin, Kyungsoo, and Suho, EXO singers and rappers who are fulfilling their responsibilities as South Korean citizens. Best of luck in the Jongdae military service!

Recently Kai announced an incredible collaboration with the automotive company Hyundai, the EXO idol will hold a showcase that will be broadcast to all parts of the world, so if you are EXO-L you cannot miss: Kai will offer a show with Hyundai.



