Fans Find Out Ella Lopez Has Been To Hell

Lucifer fans have become convinced that the show’s favorite, Ella Lopez, is more than meets the eye. This could surprise again with the peculiar investigator when the second part is finally released.

Ella López (Aimee García) may have already paid a visit to the underworld thanks to some subtle clues in the latest installment of Lucifer. She, however, has dismissed Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) claims that he is the real devil.

However, frequent references to Ella’s darkness in more recent outings have convinced some Lucifer fans that she has had more run-ins with the supernatural than they thought.

Corrupt and resurrected detective Malcolm Graham (Kevin Rankin) became the first recurring antagonist of the Lucifer series when Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) gave him a second chance at life.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) also had a brief but horrible stint in the underworld when Lucifer’s heavenly mother, Goddess, took over her body.

Lucifer fans rightly point out that “darkness” has been used as an abbreviation for those who have experienced a brush with death. Throughout the seasons, Ella’s own darkness is explored as she begins to question her faith so much.

Although she has been denying Lucifer’s supernatural status since her debut in season two, it is possible that she knows more about what lies beyond the mortal plane than she hints at.

Now that God (Dennis Haysbert) has arrived on the scene, all kinds of secrets could be revealed and Ella could be forced to reveal that she had Lucifer timed all along.



