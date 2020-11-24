Fans’ favorite character return confirmed

NBC, delivered on November 12 the long-awaited premiere of the twenty-second season of the criminal and procedural drama Law & Order: SVU.

Let us remember that the production of the current season of Law & Order: SVU stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the team and cast of Law & Order: SVU returned to the film set last month, in order to shoot the scenes for the current season’s episodes.

As fans already know, the season 22 premiere of Law & Order: SVU returned with the changes that had been announced for months prior to the arrival of the new episodes, the treatment of police reform and the coronavirus pandemic as part Of the plot.

Now, with the broadcast of the next episode 3 of season 22 of Law & Order: SVU, titled “Remember Me in Quarantine”, one of the favorite characters of the fans will return.

According to the Fandom website for Law & Order: SVU, the next episode of season 22 will focus on the following plot:

“The Special Victims Unit interrogates a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during the COVID-19 shutdown.”

When Law & Order: SVU returns on December 3 with the third episode, fans will be delighted to see Coroner Dr. Melinda Warner (Tamara Tunie) again.

According to TVLine, Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight spoke with about the guest stars that will appear in season 22, revealing that Tunie will be returning.

“I am also delighted to welcome Tamara Tunie to our third episode, ‘Remember Me in Quarantine,’ a story of four college students quarantined in an apartment, whose lives were forever changed by the pandemic.”



