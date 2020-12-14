Fans Excited, Netflix Could Advance Premiere Date

The long-awaited third season of Cobra Kai has been resonating with fans for a long time and more with the resurgence of the series on the streaming giant.

Netflix picked up the show from Sony Pictures Television to produce season 3 and 4 (after streaming on YouTube), as well as adding the first two seasons to its worldwide roster in early 2020.

It has been known for some time that the release date of this third season is January 8, 2020. However, the most recent trailer and the official pages of both Cobra Kai and Netflix no longer include January 8 and Instead, it just says that it will be out sometime in January 2021.

So when? The biggest guess at the moment is that Netflix plans to release Cobra Kai Season 3 by New Years Day. Rumors could indicate that the platform is looking for that by that date, there will not be a drop in subscribers tuning into their favorite series.

January 1 is perhaps the most important date for new releases, so moving the Cobra Kai release to that time would be a perfect way to bring in the new year. Cobra Kai Kid on YouTube, a channel dedicated to the television series, has just released a similar report suggesting that the release date is moving.

It’s worth noting that on Netflix’s media page, they currently list the review embargoes for December 28, 2020, which means we can expect the series to land after that and, as all other references point out, still. It is scheduled for January 2021.



