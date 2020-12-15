Fans don’t want Smith and instead prefer Travis Fimmel

HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has introduced three new members, including Doctor Who actor Matt Smith.

Matt Smith joins the cast of the Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon prequel as Daemon Targaryen, the violent and hard-living younger brother of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). and a key player in the Targaryen civil war at the heart of the story.

We heard a lot of opinions about that rumor, and most of them were pretty negative. Suffice it to say, many fans don’t want to see Smith in the role. But who do the fans prefer instead?

A couple of options were presented, but easily the most popular was Australian model and actor Travis Fimmel, best known for playing the arrogant Ragnar Lothbrok for four seasons on Vikings and now Raised by Wolves. One fan even made a poster of what Fimmel would look like as Daemon, and we can tell he looks great.

Travis Fimmel como Daemon Targaryen en 'House Of The Dragon'. El Spin-off de 'Game Of Thrones'. ¡Ya llega 2022! pic.twitter.com/EQUbjbcbv6 — Sociópata (@CameIIoSmoke) October 31, 2020

Travis Fimmel is pretty busy with shows like Raised by Wolves, but when fans talk …

By 2021 at the latest, Game of Thrones fans will now be excited about House of the Dragon and will receive on their screens the prequel to the series, through which the story of the Targaryens will be told, set 300 years before the events of the original series.



