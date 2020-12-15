Fans discovered a loophole in the rules of the underworld

Several Lucifer fans have connected to discuss the potentially disastrous implications of the ill-defined rules of the underworld from the Netflix series.

In the series’ version of the biblical afterlife, sinful humans are kept in hell by their own regret, and their worst mistakes are repeated over and over again in what Lucifer calls a “hellish loop.”

While some of the worst offenders are also punished by demons, and even the devil himself when he returns to hell at the end of Lucifer’s fourth season, most souls are trapped by their own regrets.

The rules seem to make sense on the surface, but some fans have struggled with logic and addressed some potential pitfalls and loopholes in Lucifer’s version of Hell.

However, as one Lucifer fan points out, what can prevent a completely ruthless person from committing crimes on Earth and still end up in Heaven?

So far, Lucifer fans have only witnessed the Hell Loop torture method, but that doesn’t mean that particularly twisted individuals get away relatively lightly.

Demons like Lucifer’s friend Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) were there to take over once the devil left her throne, so the guilty humans did not go unpunished.

With Lucifer and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) potentially taking a trip to Silver City in the next few episodes, ‘Lucifans’ may still need to brush up on the show’s rules before the great celestial curse continues next year.



