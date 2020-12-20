Fans debate whether Meredith will survive Covid-19

Grey’s Anatomy fans thought he was back to his old self, but were left in shock after Meredith collapsed after her heroic act.

Her lungs were badly damaged and she needed to be hooked up to a ventilator to survive, but she had always been against the idea. Without the help of vital equipment, her condition was likely to get worse on Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy fans wonder if Meredith will ever revive from her unconscious state, and are concerned about the long-term impacts it will have on her.

Regardless of what happens, this will not be an easy journey for Meredith, as the creators of Grey’s Anatomy have already said that she will have to be as relentless as the virus to survive.

Meredith is one of the most beloved characters on Grey’s Anatomy, having been a part of fan life for the past 17 seasons, first appearing in the show’s pilot.

Grey’s Anatomy fans are hoping Meredith will make a comeback, but there’s a chance she might be better reunited with her longtime friends as more attractive than returning to the real world.



