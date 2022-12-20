Fans Criticized Kim Kardashian For The Outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian was criticized online because of the “ridiculous” outfit she wore to Paris Hilton’s Christmas party.

Fans didn’t like Kim’s appearance at the Hilton family’s star-studded holiday event, which featured a series of glamorous and festive outfits.

In the photos posted on Instagram, Paris was dressed in a short lace red dress, and singer Paula Abdul chose a transparent emerald green dress with shiny sequin details.

Model Heidi Klum also got into the festive atmosphere, wearing a white dress with a neckline and a gold chain around her neck.

Kim, however, may have missed the note, as she appeared in a cropped concert T-shirt and black leather pants. She complemented the image with a necklace and a necklace with rhinestones.

Unsurprisingly, her casual outfit set her apart from the glamorous crowd, and fans rushed to the comments section on Instagram to toast her outfit.

Kim Kardashian fried outfit for Christmas party

While many liked the photos from the party, others scolded Kim for violating the dress code.

“Everyone is well dressed, and Kim looks like a 15-year—old who was forced to go to his parents’ party,” one fan joked. “Didn’t Kim understand the purpose of the outfit for the holiday party?” another added.

“Kim’s outfit is designed for a rock concert, not a Christmas party,” commented a third.

“Next time, please send the Kardashians an invitation with a dress code to the party,” someone else suggested.

Others called the outfit “ridiculous”, “terrible” and thought that the reality TV star looks “inappropriate”.

Some fans, however, didn’t mind the casual look, and one of them wrote: “I love Kim in this ’90s shirt.” Another agreed, adding, “Kim looks great in this.”

Luckily for Kim, her close friend Paris wasn’t bothered by what she was wearing as she shared several of their photos together on Instagram Stories.

“#Blondies,” she captioned the picture at the Christmas tree, noting Kim. In the second picture , Paris wrote: «#BlondesHaveMoreFun».

So far, the founder of SKIMS has not responded to the negative reaction on the Internet.