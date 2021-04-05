Fans create amazing remake of Metroid Prime in 2D

It is known that Nintendo is working on Metroid Prime 4, but perhaps some of the fans are longing for games with a 2D footprint. If you are in this group, you may be happy to know that a group has been developing a remake with lateral progression of Metroid Prime, one of the GameCube classics.

The group in question is called Team SCU and ended up drawing the attention of the network when publishing what would be a April Fool’s joke, but they revealed that the project is real – and even already has a demo available for the project they received the name Prime 2D (to make it difficult to associate with classic games and end up having the work removed from the network quickly).

“Hello everyone! The time has finally come to launch the first demonstration of Prime 2D. When we made the first publication, it was just an April 1st page, with fake photos that hid the fact that it was really from our demo, and we can clearly say that the joke is something real ”, says the group’s statement.

It was also mentioned that the PC demo allows you to explore the surface of Tallon Overworld, including the Artifact Temple and Chozo Ruins. The game also allows you to get some power-ups like the Morph Ball, the possibility to use the 360 ​​° sight and even check some extras after the credits.

If you are curious to see how the project was, just click here to download the files.