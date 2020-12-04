Fans Claim Charmaine’s Twins Are Not Jack’s

At the end of the first season of Virgin River, it was revealed that Charmaine was pregnant. She told Jack that he was the father in a letter at a time that turned her world upside down.

In addition to this, it was also revealed that she was going to have twins later in the season, much to everyone’s surprise. While this was a lot to deal with on Virgin River, some fans think even more drama is on the way.

This is because a Virgin River theory is circulating about how Jack might not actually be the father. The theory also suggests that another character could entirely be the father of the babies: Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth).

Many other Virgin River fans also agreed with the idea, noting how it would make sense for the story to move forward with Jack and Mel Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) relationship.

This would certainly be an interesting twist for the series to explore if it returns for a third season. At the moment, things are looking very difficult for Jack and Charmaine at Virgin River.

On the Virgin River season finale, she revealed that she was thinking of moving to Portland and also threatened to raise her children without Jack. Things got even more complicated when Jack was shot in the abdomen and left dead in the bar.

