Fans chose the best crime series of all time on social networks

The crime subgenre had been around long before NBC premiered Dragnet in 1951 for the first time on television screens, but the decades since that groundbreaking series have produced several excellent crime shows that are considered classics to this day. Using the power of social media, fans took to discussing these shows and finding out which one was the best.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

With SNL alum Andy Samberg in the lead role, Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the cops of the 99th Precinct, who get into all sorts of hilarious situations while protecting the citizens of New York City. Brooklyn Nine-Nine became a show that was more than a vehicle for Samberg; it also introduced some iconic characters, including the tough as nails Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and the serious and dry Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). It’s clear from Reddit searches that a lot of fans are going to love this quirky group of ’99 detectives.

TheWire

The Wire is considered by many to be one of the best-written dramas of all time, and by watching all five seasons and checking out the show’s dedicated Reddit channel, one can see why. This HBO drama told the gritty history of Baltimore’s drug trade, but what separates The Wire from other crime shows was its realistic portrayal of the institutions that would make up the city’s drug lords and justice system; and how the two, in reality, were mirror images of each other. A stellar cast plus stellar writing equals a show for the ages.

Criminal Minds

Many watch Criminal Minds simply because of Shemar Moore, and that’s completely understandable given his charming looks and acting pedigree. However, Criminal Minds is more than its handsome protagonist. The series, which follows the members of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, is gripping and impressive in every episode. There’s a reason Criminal Minds has lasted as long as it did on CBS. It was just a big police procedural, and Reddit users knew it. To further situate Criminal Minds fans, an edition of the true crime show is coming soon to Paramount+.

Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order has been on the air for decades, with many spin-off series revolving around the same central story of bringing criminals to justice in New York City. However, it’s safe to say that according to Reddit and its 23 and counting seasons, Law & Order: SVU has become the quarterback of the franchise. Law & Order: SVU follows the New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, which specializes in solving crimes related to sex crimes. Every episode has its folklore, and when it finally comes to an end, it’s going to be a sad day among SVU fans.

True Detective

It was really a sad moment when True Detective went off the air. It seemed like each season had its flavor (especially given the fact that the show’s setting changed each season), and it kept fans hooked on the HBO anthology series for three seasons. There was talk of a fourth season in the works, with Sam Levinson and Lucia Puenzo leading the renewed True Detective. Regardless of what the writers and producers cook up, fans are hoping it stays true to its original version. Until then, fans can bask in the memories on this Reddit channel dedicated to the classic.