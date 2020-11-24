Fans can’t wait to find another hole in the story

Stranger Things has featured a number of characters and monsters, and has also left a ton of questions waiting to be answered, like what happened to the demo dog Steve and Dustin had in the freezer.

Dustin and Steve had their own dangerous encounters with these creatures in Stranger Things, and to show the world that there is another dimension with monsters living in it, they decided to keep a demo dog in the freezer.

After that, the Stranger Things demodog never reappeared or was mentioned in the rest of the season or the next, which has made many fans wonder what happened to him.

Stranger Things fans have theorized that Hawkins Lab could have confiscated it by dealing with what happened to Will, the mind flayer, and the demodogs, to leave no traces.

Others believe that he is one of the few that could not be recovered by the laboratory in Stranger Things. That still leaves the question of what happened to him though, as it would have been very easy for someone else to find him there when opening the freezer.

As much as some fans want an answer to this plot hole, Stranger Things season 4 is unlikely to offer an explanation simply because it is not a detail that affects the plot of the series.



