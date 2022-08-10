Fans can’t wait for the hard knocks – that’s when it’s going to air – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The NFL world is thrilled with Tuesday night’s premiere of the HBO series Hard Knocks.

The first episode of the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions will begin at 22:00 Korean time. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Today’s episode is the first of five that will air at the same time every Tuesday until September 6.

The fan-favorite show will follow the Lions through the 2022 training camp and provides an inside look at some of the team’s brightest personalities.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to today’s season debut.

“Tonight we start the Lions season with Hard Knocks. Tomorrow we have a normal month before NFL football. 30 days before NFL football,” one fan wrote.

“Hard Knocks is about to turn the Detroit Lions into America’s team. Dan Campbell, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Glenn and Deuce Staley will make Detroit famous,” another added.

This will be the first time the Lions will be featured in a popular documentary series. The team finishes the season with a score of 3-13-1 under the leadership of Dan Campbell, who now works as a second coach, and has high hopes for improvement in 2022.

Tune in to today’s debut episode.