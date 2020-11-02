Fans believe this is the episode that ruined the series

When The Long Night brought together the armies of Westeros and the Night King at last, this was going to be a television fight like no other. Game of Thrones would end, but not exactly how fans had imagined.

Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and DB Weiss set out to subvert expectations for the first series; This was a show that, in exciting and dramatic effect, killed off the main characters without warning, The Long Night wouldn’t be a big deal at the end of it all.

When Arya makes her way through the Night King and comes to victory, it turns into an utterly exciting television, this twist effectively divided the final season of Game of Thrones into two acts: the defeat of the armies of the dead and the change. to war for the throne of Westeros. The story arcs were no longer intrinsic to each other and the narrative lost all tension in the last three episodes.

With a battle fought and won, the drama’s relocation to King’s Landing left Cersei’s fate to Daenerys’s growing mania, turning the remaining episodes of the world’s largest, most epic, and beautifully crafted television Game of Thrones, into one. fight quickly tied.

The dramatic tension of Game of Thrones came from fighting the war on two fronts. While The Long Night was exciting, terrifying, and unpredictable, the battle for King’s Landing and the fate of the Iron Throne never had much of the drama that Benioff and Weiss had spent eight years carefully creating. Perhaps George RR Martin will be more successful in what may come for House of the Dragon.



