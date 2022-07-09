Fans believe that the 90-day weight loss icon of the groom will return the pounds

Several actors of the series “90-day groom” successfully engaged in fitness, but viewers believe that some of them will regain their weight. Over the past few years, many actors have demonstrated commendable full-body transformations on social media. One of these stars is Tiffany Franco, who participated in the show with Ronald Smith. After a successful gastric removal operation, the former reality TV celebrity has completely changed her appearance. She has lost more than 80 pounds and intends to lose another 20 to achieve the desired goal.

Jorge Nava is another star of the 90—day groom who has demonstrated an impressive transformation in fitness. He debuted in season 4 in 2016 with his now ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko. In the series, Jorge seemed to be a passive person who was not going to work in the gym. However, after he was arrested and imprisoned for several years, he began to respect hard work again.

Since then, Jorge has lost almost 128 pounds and continues to stay healthy with his new girlfriend and two children. There are many other stars who have transformed over the past few years. However, fans of 90 Day Fiancé believe that three of them will not be able to maintain weight loss as successfully as the others.

Angela Dim

Memau from Georgia Angela Dim completely changed her personality after she lost weight. She had several surgeries to lose 100 pounds. However, fans think she will gain weight again, as bariatric surgery is not always a permanent solution. In addition, people are aware of the changes in Angela’s behavior and her current lifestyle. Since the 56-year-old reality TV star has been hanging out like a teenager lately, fans think she will soon lose sight of her constant fitness journey. Some viewers also believe that Angela lost weight through surgery, but she didn’t do really important things, such as quitting smoking and leading a healthier lifestyle.

Big Ed Brown

The popular cast of Big Ed has been doing fitness for a while and has shown remarkable results. However, he usually shares controversial weight loss tips online, which makes fans wonder if he can continue to make progress. In July 2021, Ed shared that he had lost 25 pounds by taking energy drinks before training. This advice was extremely controversial, since it is known that such drinks with sugar are harmful for everyone who wants to lose weight. Health and fitness enthusiasts quickly accused Ed of spreading misinformation. Ed also claimed that wearing a neoprene slimming belt helped him lose weight, but most fans disagree with this statement.

Darcy Silva

Although the transformation of former reality TV star Darcy Silva was not as dramatic as Angela’s, she has made impressive progress in looking slimmer. However, cosmetic procedures such as liposuction are not permanent, and fans think Darcy may lose her temporary transformation. In addition, plastic surgery involves downtime and rest, which can affect her weight. However, fans of 90 Day Fiancé hope that Darcy, Angela and Ed will continue to work towards achieving their fitness goals without thinking about weight gain.