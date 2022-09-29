Fans are surprised: Kanye West took Kris Jenner on avatar

What was he thinking? It’s no secret that Kanye West (45) is always prone to questionable actions. For example, in one of his last clips, the rapper buried the then-boyfriend of his ex Kim Kardashian (41): buried alive a figure very similar to Pete Davidson (28). He also clashed again and again with Kim’s mother Kris Jenner (66). Now he shocked his fans: he quickly took his former mother-in-law to the avatar.

The rapper posted a picture of the entrepreneur as an avatar on his Instagram profile. In his story , he wrote: “I sent Chris with thoughts of peace and respect. Let’s change history.” The mother of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has not yet commented on Kanye’s unusual peace proposal.

Chris and her ex-brother-in-law had quarrels in the past. Kanye revealed earlier this month that he believes Chris forced his two daughters, Kim and Kylie Jenner, 25, to pose for Playboy. He shared a photo of Kylie’s colleague Victoria Villarroel with the words: “Don’t let Chris make a playboy out of you, like she did Kylie and Kim.”