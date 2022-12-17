Fans Are Making Special Demands As Ryan Gosling Starring As “Barbie” Rules The World With a Simple Trailer

December 16, 2022, was certainly a big day for cinema. Yes, the long-awaited debut of Avatar 2 was certainly a spectacle; but there is something else to add to this greatness. Fans have finally witnessed the sensational trailer for the debut film of 2023 starring Ryan Gosling.

Ever since the fans found out about Barbie, they must have thought it was another school movie or romcom with a Disney ending. But as soon as the preview clip was released, he destroyed all previous expectations and assumptions, stunning fans with his unique vision.

For anyone else who was looking for a side-by-side comparison of the Barbie trailer with 2001: A Space Odyssey, here ya go! pic.twitter.com/CzoKzoFvpH — Matthew Gaydos (@MatthewGaydos) December 16, 2022

Not only is the live-action adaptation aimed at questioning the standards set by animated Barbie films, but it also makes fun of long-standing patriarchal norms. And even though everything has been largely classified so far, the trailer manages to give some insight to its audience, and, well, fans are stepping over the wall by making these unique demands on their Twitter walls.

Fans are spamming Their Twitter After the release of the long-awaited Barbie trailer showing Ryan Gosling in action:

After several months of waiting, the premiere of the first teaser trailer for Barbie took place on the big screen on December 15. After that, on December 16, they released a 1-minute prologue-style clip on the Internet, destroying the World Wide Web in the process.

It begins with a hint of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001 Space Odyssey, and Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra” sounds in the background. We could see little girls playing with their dolls, until one day a giant Barbie appeared, completely changing the course of history.

Yes, we know that you are already crazy about the teaser. But don’t worry. It’s not just you. Obviously, people are booking tickets for Avatar 2 to watch the teaser. Moreover, Twitter users are also excited after watching the trailer, as they make these demands to book tickets in advance in a special way.

Some fans also praise the figure of Marguerite Robie and the Oscar-winning designer:

margot robbie’s outfits in greta gerwig’s barbie so far, costume design by jacquelien durran ༺☆༻ pic.twitter.com/5ZeKyPUWci — ❦ (@saintdoII) December 16, 2022

Other fans simply demand pre-booked tickets:

mvs fr ill be seated for the barbie movie pic.twitter.com/m6Kw4MvTw4 — mupi (@moviemenfes) December 16, 2022

Watch Barbie in theaters only on July 21, 2023.