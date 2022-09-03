Fans Are Impressed that JJ McCarthy’s Performance Today

Former five-star recruit J.J. McCarthy didn’t get a start for Michigan’s season opener on Saturday, but fans like what they’re seeing from the sophomore QB in place of Cade McNamara.

Right after McCarthy took over as the senior signalman, he had a reading option to break up the game even more:

The world of college football told about his game on social networks.

“Michigan fans will want to see a little more of J.J. McCarthy,” reads the “Unnecessary Roughness” podcast.

“[J.J. McCarthy] Stock,” Tom Fornelli tweeted.

“J.J. McCarthy’s third shot of the day leads to a 20—yard TD run,” On3 Sports wrote.

“It’s pretty clear that [J.J. McCarthy] is the best option for Michigan at QB,” Brad Crawford said. “He plays with the piece, waiting for it to happen, and can move the sticks with the money down. And this is not a blow to Cade McNamara, the other guy is just different.”

Michigan is up 44-7 at Colorado State.