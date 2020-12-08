Fans are hot for what happened between Park and Morgan

With the latest episode of The Good Doctor season 4 broadcast on ABC, fans have witnessed the unintentional rapprochement between Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) and Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann).

Recall that Park went to live in Morgan’s apartment after he separated from his wife. In addition to being colleagues at work, they have now become roommates on The Good Doctor series.

In this sense, fans of the medical drama The Good Doctor have turned on social networks talking about the relationship of both characters, whom they are seeing differently.

During the broadcast of the most recent episode of The Good Doctor, fans noticed how Park realized Morgan’s recklessness, after she asked her about a wooden parrot that the doctor keeps in his closet, which represents a memory of his ex-wife.

After the little incident, in The Good Doctor unfortunately Park, in the process of trying to talk to Morgan about what happened, the doctor breaks into her room and finds her sleeping naked under the covers. In both ways, personal boundaries were crossed.

Now, with this apparent beginning of a love affair between Park and Morgan in The Good Doctor, fans believe that romance really is near. This is what they said on social media:

“Does anyone feel like a relationship is about to explode? Can’t I be the only one who feels that something is going to happen between them?”

“I don’t agree with this relationship. Please don’t turn this perfect friendship into something else.”

“I am HERE for this relationship, I really love this story. I ALWAYS thought there might have been something between Morgan and Park. “



