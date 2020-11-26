Fans Are Heartbroken With This Sad News

Fans of This Is Us eagerly awaited the arrival of season 5 of their favorite family drama, after the long hiatus that kept it off the screen for months.

Let us remember that the production of season 5 of This Is Us, stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the crew and cast returned to the This Is Us film set at the end of September, in order to shoot scenes for the episodes that began airing on October 27.

Another pause! With only 5 episodes aired of season 5 of This Is Us, NBC announced that the Pearson family drama will not return until January 2021.

With the news, fans of Tjhis This Us were dejected again and have complained about the short airtime of the first half of the season.

In this sense, as NBC did not give any explanation about the new pause, the interpreter of Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, Mandy Moore, explained on her Instagram account the real reason for the new delay of the family drama. This was what he said:

“I’ve seen online that people were a little bummed about that; I appreciate it, we all appreciate that you’re bummed. But we just started production again and it was a breakneck pace.”

“I think I saw on Twitter tonight that [series creator Dan Fogelman] said that our publishing team literally locked themselves into tonight’s episode last night.”



