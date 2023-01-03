The year 2022 was an incredible year for doramas, and one of the doramas of the year is undoubtedly the romantic comedy “Business Proposal”.

The drama tells about Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejong), who pretended to be her friend Jin Yong So (Sol In Ah) on a blind date. However, this blind date was with the CEO of his company, Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop)! But Tae Moo suddenly decided to marry Ha Ri, still considering her his girlfriend.

The main couple, played by Ahn Hye-seop and Kim Sejong, attracted a lot of attention with their outstanding chemistry and visual effects. Many fans dream of seeing the two actors together in real life.

In addition, the actors recently reunited at the SBS Drama Awards 2022, and netizens enjoyed seeing them together.

Two actors even received the “Best Couple” award, which infuriated fans with joy. And they certainly proved that they are similar to their characters. It was as if Ha Ri and Tae Moo had come to life.

eXCUSE ME??? why is sejeong and hyoseop acting like they're alone with no audience in the room??? 😭😭😭 WELL WE ALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS 😭😭pic.twitter.com/pc2bEv8dZ0 — ً (@INZAGHl) December 31, 2022

the way hyoseop and sejeong being proud to each other!!!!#SBSDramaAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/lTM214jtos — ❁ (@clean_nhy) December 31, 2022

After the ceremony, Kim Sejong posted charming photos with Ahn Hye-sop, congratulating him on the awards.

The award “The best couple. Congratulations on the award for best Actor, Oppa! It was fun together! Let’s meet again! »

Kim Sejong also shared a post on Instagram Stories. She uploaded an authored and composed song called “Between Chance and Fate”.

“Hello. It’s Kim Sejong! This is a New Year’s gift for 2023 to all the fans who loved Business Proposal last year! I hope you think it’s cute!”

Of course, it makes no sense to say that the fans liked it! It even made them hope that they were a couple in real life. In addition, soon after, Kim Sejong deleted photos with Ahn Hye-sop. This only aroused more suspicion among fans.

Sejeong deleted her recent IG post with Hyoseop; their instagram tagged photos: pic.twitter.com/zW5rMFRa4j — hyojeong my otp ✨ (@ahn_sejeong) December 31, 2022

In addition, one of her photos shows a man’s hand putting a tiara on her head.

She also posted a photo with Ahn Hye-seop a few days before.

After all, we don’t know the extent of their relationship, but fans can’t help but dream!