Fans Are Convinced That Kendall Jenner Embodied Wednesday Addams in a New Post

From the brilliant Gothic direction to the role of the scream queen in Netflix’s newest successful game, Wednesday did everything right. A standalone series based on the Addams family’s teenage daughter has blown up the Internet. Immediately after the release, the audience went berserk because of the bizarre dance scene and its killer lines.

The Internet was overflowing with praise for Jenna Ortega, who showed us the real version of this unflappable protagonist. While the show has also proved extremely popular on social media, triggering memes and inspiring TikTok dancing. And now it seems that the famous faces of the industry are joining this parade of gloomy characters.

Kendall Jenner showed off her Wednesday-inspired look in a new post.

Recently, Kendall Jenner posted new photos on her Instagram that instantly attracted the attention of her fans. The American model and socialite, who is most often seen in bright outfits and cropped tops, looked different this time.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Kendall (@kendalljenner)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

The 27-year-old star shared monochrome photos in which she was dressed in a striped long-sleeved top, black skirt, tights and pointed pumps. The whole look gave us the full atmosphere of Wednesday Addams when she put on everything dark. Because viewers who have already watched the series could see this gothic girl in a striped cardigan and black stockings.

Moreover, the newly formed fan base of the Netflix show did not miss the opportunity to add their comments. Many users left comments like “it gives Wednesday, Vibes Wednesday, Row.”

Meanwhile, fans are currently demanding the resumption of the mega-hit show after binge watching season 1. They say that this wonderful supernatural incarnation really deserves to continue. As the freshman season left a lot of questions, Wednesday received a message from a stranger on her new gifted phone. Who do you think it could be?

Did you like this Kendall Jenner gothic outfit? Let us know your opinion in the comments section!