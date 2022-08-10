Fans are already obsessed with Dan Campbell on hard knocks – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports world today

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is perfect for the popular HBO documentary series “Hard Knocks.”

Just a few minutes ago, the first episode of this year’s season with the participation of Campbell’s Detroit Lions was released, and the NFL world has already fallen in love with the second-year leader of the franchise.

Campbell, the flamboyant leader of the NFL’s outsider organization, has already won over fans across the league.

Take a look at the exceptionally positive reaction of fans on social networks.

“I’ve never loved HC so much! Dan Campbell is a damn cool person. #HardKnocks,” one fan wrote.

“Are there any Dan Campbell jerseys available? This guy is incredible. #MCDC #HardKnocks,” another added.

“Add Dan Campbell to the list of people you would like to accompany in the zombie apocalypse,” said another.

Campbell, a former Lions tight end, became the team’s head coach before the 2021 season. In his first year, he led the Detroit franchise to a 3-13-1 record. Despite a disappointing first year, his second year as the Lions’ leader evokes an overwhelming sense of optimism.

What do you think of Campbell as an NFL head coach?