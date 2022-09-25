Fans and friends are worried: What’s going on with Cara Delevingne?

Cara Delevingne (30) causes headaches for her fans and friends! In the last few weeks, the model has repeatedly attracted attention with strange actions: she hung out all day, looked completely exhausted and seemed to have no control over her life. Fortunately, she has friends who take care of her and look after her. “Cara’s family is aware. There is talk of intervening soon and making sure she gets help,” a friend told The Sun. Actress Margot Robbie (32) seemed not at all calm after meeting with Cara.