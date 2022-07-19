Fandoms collide when Marvel’s Sebastian Stan wishes his Gossip Girl friend (and Boys star) Chase Crawford a happy birthday

If there’s one thing superhero fans love, it’s a good crossover. Honestly, there’s nothing better than seeing your favorite characters meet and cut each other on the screen. But what’s perhaps even more satisfying is seeing the actors interact off-screen, and Sebastian Stan has just initiated a very cool mix of fandoms. The Marvel veteran took to social media to wish happy birthday to his colleague on the series “Gossip Girl” Chase Crawford (who also plays in “The Boys”). And, as expected, the post is pleasant.

Fans probably still remember well how Sebastian Stan and Chase Crawford played Carter Beisen and Nate Archibald, respectively, in the popular CW drama. While their two characters had a rivalry, it seems that there is nothing but love between the stars themselves. At least, that’s the feeling that arose after you looked at the birthday greeting that Stan posted in his Instagram stories.

It’s nice to see that these two have remained friendly over the years since their participation in the show. Such a sweet message is definitely enough to unite fans of Marvel, The Boys and Gossip Girl. (And to be honest, I’m now wondering what a three-way crossover between these three properties would look like.)

Sebastian Stan has a pretty funny track record when it comes to making birthday wishes. One day he sent a truly delightful birthday greeting to Anthony Mackie, with whom he had recently worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which can be broadcast on a Disney+ subscription). The actor even celebrated the birthday of his character, the Winter Soldier, with several photos from the filming of the movie “The First Avenger: Confrontation” in 2016. In my opinion, these images were more than a fitting way to pay tribute to Bucky Barnes.

But returning to the topic of crossovers, I’m sure that many would like to see how Barnes’ paths intersect with the “Depth” of Chase Crawford from “Boys”. A Marvel soldier turned assassin turned benefactor probably wouldn’t know what to do with the water character Crawford. I do not know what shocks Bucky more: the “super-strange” gills of Depth or the bulge of the character’s penis. It’s hard to say how such a meeting will turn out, but with the right execution, it can become a superhero scene for centuries.

Of course, you can add a little Gossip Girl to the script. Even if there’s no explicit connection or reference to the franchise, a meta moment in which two superpowered characters claim they seem familiar to each other can be fun. Yes, I know the chances of this mess are slim, but fans like me can at least dream, right?

If you want to follow Sebastian Stan’s example and celebrate Chase Crawford’s birthday, stream The Boys using an Amazon Prime subscription, or watch the OG Gossip Girl show with an HBO Max subscription.