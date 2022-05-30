Fan Video shows how Bloodborne Works in 4K and 60 FPS

For many years, fans have been asking Sony and FromSoftware for something new related to Bloodborne IP. It has easily established itself as one of the most popular games in the FromSoft catalog, and fans want more Yharnam. Was it a full-fledged sequel to Bloodborne 2, a port of Bloodborne for PC, or just an updated/updated version of the original game.

After all, while some PS5 games got some improvements, Bloodborne wasn’t one of them. Even on the PS5, the game is locked at 30 frames per second and can only work in 1080p resolution. Of course, visual effects aren’t everything, and Bloodborne is just as interesting on the PS5 as it is on the PS4. However, for those who want to see Bloodborne in the glory of 4K and 60 frames per second, the fan video below is just what you need.

YouTube blogger ElAnalistaDeBits (first published by Screen Rant) shows more than 10 minutes of simulated gameplay, while the game runs at 4K 60 FPS. The gameplay goes through the first steps of the Bloodborne hunter in Central Yarnam right up to the Priest Beast. As expected, the gameplay looks much smoother, and the 4K resolution reveals a lot of details in the architecture of Yarnam.

There are a few frame rate dips in the video, but overall it’s an impressive update. This is exactly what fans would like to get from a proper PS5 update for Bloodborne, which doesn’t seem to require much considering the game is already 7 years old. It should also be noted that Hidetaka Miyazaki from FromSoftware has previously spoken about disliking sequels because of their inherent limitations. In addition to the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring are unlikely to receive numbered sequels.

So Bloodborne 2 — for better or for worse — seems like a limited possibility, which means that a proper update, remastering, or remake are the most likely scenarios for the future of Bloodborne… at some point. At the same time, Sony also owns intellectual property and openly offers to move more of its games to PC; thus, the transfer of Bloodborne to PC does not seem to be out of the question.

Despite this, the FromSoftware catalog is one of the most popular in games, and seeing Bloodborne running at 4K 60 FPS is teasing. It is unknown how active Bloodborne will be in the next few years, but it is obvious that FromSoftware does not abandon its proven formula for Soulsborne games.

Bloodborne is already available for PS4.