Fan remakes Silent Hill 2 on Unreal Engine 5 using Original Resources

While the initial release is still a beloved installment of the sadly dormant series, it was Silent Hill 2 that raised the ante for psychological horror games in terms of subtle horror. On top of that, he also gave the world a Pyramid Head who became one of the most iconic villains in horror games. As a result, part of 2001 fell in love with many fans of the genre, and although there is no official new game on the horizon, there were several fan projects of remakes.

According to DSO Gaming, a YouTube channel called Silent uploaded a video demonstrating methods of recreating aspects of Silent Hill 2 in Unreal Engine 5 using materials from the original sequel. Essentially, this means it’s not a complete remake, although it’s still being created from scratch and is an impressive remaster, as the report calls it. As a result, this project includes some modern methods of game development, such as ray tracing and dynamic shadows, and also has a third- and first-person view.

This is also not the only fan project of the franchise in development. The first Silent Hill game is being remade on Unreal Engine 5, with a clip showing the current progress made in it. The difference with this game is that it’s a complete remake that basically takes the 1999 classics and reinterprets it as a more modern game with all the attributes that come with modern releases. Considering how long people have been waiting for the official release, it’s not surprising that some decided to take matters into their own hands and make their own remakes or remasters.

Since Hideo Kojima’s P.T. was canceled in 2015 and the last two installments of the series came out in 2012, it’s been a long time since fans experienced a new story in foggy City. Although there were strong rumors that the second game would receive a remake, possibly with the Bloober Team at the helm, there was no official information about the return of the franchise. All the fans can do is wait.

However, in the meantime, Konami is releasing several classic games on Steam, and there is a possibility that games from the Silent Hill series may be included in it. At the very least, it means that people will be able to play those favorite recordings again. However, it’s fair to say that most would prefer a new game, or at least an official reinterpretation of the old releases.

Silent Hill 2 was released in 2001 for the PS2 and the original Xbox.