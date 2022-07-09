Fan movie Dragon Ball Z is an incredible tribute to the classic anime

After four years of development, Studio Stray Dog has finally released a short animated film dedicated to Dragon Ball Z, and it’s just great.

The eight-minute film titled “The Legend – the Tale of the Dragon Pearl” tells about the intense battle between the pillars of the Dragon Pearl, including Goku and Broly. It includes a new look at the famous Dragon Ball transformations, which seem almost cruel in this interpretation of Akira Toriyama’s classics, and is dedicated to “every child who believed that he could train in conditions 100 times higher than Earth’s gravity.”

Oh! The support has been huge and amazing. I feel like #Goku is getting vital energy for a huge spiritual bomb! THANK YOU ALL!!

The project was led by experienced storyboard artist and animator Nas Pasha, whose other projects include Rise of the TMNT: The Movie, Masters of the Universe: Revelation and an undisclosed Marvel Studios project described as “what all Marvel fans have always wanted.”

“Yes! The support has been overwhelming and amazing. I feel like #Goku is getting vital energy for a huge spiritual bomb! THANK YOU ALL!!” Pasha tweeted when the video aired. “I guess I can finally reveal the secret, right? Broly’s in it ;)”

The animation was highly appreciated by the Dragon Ball community, which compared it to Studio Trigger and other well-known anime studios.

“Animation requires a lot of time, energy, attention, budget and time. We had all this, except for the budget,” Pasha says after the film. “My whole team did it out of pure enthusiasm for Dragon Ball Z and the project itself.”

Elsewhere, Dragon Ball is still gaining momentum: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is due out on August 19th. A new trailer for the movie was recently released, featuring the classic DBZ villain and more.

Thanks to Christopher Inoa for the hint.

Kat Bailey is a senior news editor at IGN, as well as co—host of the Nintendo voice chat. Any advice? Send her a private message to @the_katbot.