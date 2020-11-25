Fan makes DOOM run on new Nintendo Game & Watch

The stacksmashing youtuber shared on his channel, a video showing the Nintendo Game & Watch running DOOM, now in a diluted and modified version for the limited hardware of the laptop thanks to a kind of homemade hack.

Because the Nintendo Game & Watch has extremely limited specifications, the programmer had to remove textures from DOOM, disable the sound and various effects, reduce the screen resolution and create a more coarse experience, but without losing the main concept of the game and the phase mechanics and gameplay.

What is your bet for the next device that will run DOOM? Leave the answer in the comments.



