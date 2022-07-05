Fan launches Morbius on Game Boy color (requires a lot of cartridges)

Someone recently squeezed a piece of Morbius into Nintendo’s Game Boy Color, although it took a lot of work and several game cartridges. Jared Leto’s recent transformation into the role of the well-meaning scientist turned living vampire Michael Morbius was met with harsh critical reviews and extremely low box office receipts when it was released after several delays related to COVID earlier this year, but it also spawned several ironic memes about Morbius. that the film is actually a misunderstood superhero masterpiece. This mocking movement for Morbius escalated to the point that fans streamed the movie for free on the usually game-oriented Twitch. Sony also later released “Morbius” to theaters for a second time last month because of the memes, but its profits were as dismal as the profits from the film’s first run.

Some of the more game-related jokes associated with the film include fake covers and mockups for the Morbius title, which ultimately was never released. In keeping with the ironic nature of Morbius memes, these layouts are usually centered around consoles that have long been discontinued, such as the Nintendo Wii and 3DS, and many of them simply consist of gameplay footage of the now infamous movie. played on the system in question. Meanwhile, some players used Saints Row Factory to recreate the image of Jared Leto as Morbius, while others joked that the anti-hero is included in games such as Dead By Daylight.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time before someone took another step forward and ported Morbius to a Nintendo laptop computer that hadn’t seen any official new games in decades. YouTuber and gaming technology enthusiast Wolf Den recently placed Morbius on the Nintendo Game Boy Color “for some reason,” as reported by ComicBook.com . To do this, Wolf Den used the same video compression program that he used to convert Christopher Nolan’s 2020 blockbuster “Tenet” for a long-defunct portable device that compressed the footage to a micro-resolution of 192×128 at 6 frames per second for use on mobile devices. standard Game Boy Color cartridge. Each cartridge can only store up to half an hour of video, but the extra compression required for Morbius meant that Wulff Den would need at least 36 to save the full movie. Since this complex project was intended only to show that Morbius could be converted to GameBoy Color, Wulff Den manufactured only the first three cartridges.

Compressing movies and TV shows onto game cartridges is nothing new, as there have been several attempts to transfer videos to portable devices. One of the most notable of these came from Nintendo, which once collaborated with several entertainment companies for the Game Boy Advance Video. This ill-fated line of home video cartridges compressed popular movies like Shrek for playback on the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, but, as with Morbius from Wulff Den, video and audio quality suffered greatly. As a result, the release of the Game Boy Advance Video was discontinued just a few years after its first launch in 2004.

Similarly, the transition of Morbius to the Nintendo handheld console is quite hard to watch due to the strong video and audio compression that Wolf Den used for his latest project, and it would take an incredible number of cartridges to convert an entire 104-minute movie – but it’s impressive to see how it’s done anyway. Jared Leto’s portrayal of the tragic Marvel legend may have left fans in doubt about the future of Sony’s planned cinematic universe of Spider-Man-related characters, but at least some gamers are enjoying it by porting it to older portable devices.