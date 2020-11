God of War is certainly one of the most beloved and iconic franchises for PlayStation fans, which started in 2005 on the PS2. And while we’re waiting for more news about the new game in the franchise for the PS5, the Sanadsk channel published a video reimagining God of War 2 in 4K and with Ray Tracing! Check it out below:

