Fan Does Sensational A2 Cosplay, Character From The Game Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is the second game in a franchise that, this week, received a remastered version of its first chapter, now with the name of NieR Replicant ver.122474487139. To celebrate the feat, cosplayer Mira Ladovira recreated one of the game’s characters, android A2.

Mira’s cosplay features the prototype of the android line YoRHa. She has long flowing white A2 hair, a tattered black outfit and her outfit with a thigh-high boot on her left leg and a shoe on the other. To complete, she still carries a realism in her sword and visual effects that make the character even more similar to her version in the game.

Mira is popular on her social networks for the level of realism in which she plays characters. Among them, Triss Merigold and Ciri from The Witcher, Kitana from Mortal Kombat, and Black Widow from Marvel’s Avengers Game.

Nier, as stated at the beginning of the text, recently won a remastered version of his first chapter. You can check out our full review by clicking here.

Check out more cosplay images: