Fan Contest Rule #1 For Comic Book Adaptations Due to The Departure of Henry Cavill From The Role of Superman

Henry Cavill, who is leaving DC and the Witcher universe, has gone from depressed fans to rage, and now they are discussing what should be rule number one when it comes to book adaptations. And Henry Cavill’s career is the perfect research material for this debate. The actor himself was a big fan of comics before he managed to put on the cape of one of his favorite superheroes.

Henry Cavill during this month pic.twitter.com/QpCVfUMgVf — Warhammer 40K (@WH40kbestof) December 18, 2022

And even in the case of The Witcher, it was Cavill’s deep understanding of the essence of the world that made the series the top ten on Netflix. We also shouldn’t forget that he was Stephanie Mayer’s “perfect Edward.” In general, fans believe that in the case of movies and shows, especially adapted from a famous book or game, the filmmakers should “give the fans what they want.”

Henry Cavill at the helm of another important Twitter discussion

The actor’s departure from DC hinted that there is no place for him in their bright and young universe in the new executive team. This is the origin story of the widely popular hashtag FireJames Gunn. In addition, the hashtag was not created by passionate fans of Henry Cavill, but is a collaborative community that is disappointed that their favorite superheroes may never look the same again due to the change of power.

Rule #1 of any comic book adaptation: GIVE THE FANS WHAT THEY WANT 🤷🏻‍♂️ When you have an actor who embodies a beloved character so perfectly, you keep him. Especially after you JUST made him announce his return 🤯#FireJamesGunn pic.twitter.com/MSanWU9Cyg — Axel Braun (@axelbraun) December 15, 2022

It was under this hashtag that the discussion began about what the rules of comic book adaptation should be. Still recovering from the loss of Henry Cavill as Superman, many were in favor of giving fans what they want.

This argument was supported even by those who did not associate themselves with Cavill’s fandom. However, others gave a good example of the Joker. A character played by different actors, and each is as brilliant as the other.

Attracted attention to the DCEU and kicked Cavill — Reubyn Coutinho (@Reubyn_C) December 22, 2022

They firmly believed that the film was not exclusively a fan service. If Superman wasn’t part of the DC universe, fans would welcome the decision to make changes. However, many do not realize the fact that, having fired Henry Cavill, DC has again retreated to the arena of the “famous cinematic universe”, where Marvel has been comfortably resting for a long time. Many users believe that Cavill’s dismissal had the same impact, if not more, than his return.

What are your views on this discussion? Let us know in the comments below.